San Pedro Polyclinic receives AC units courtesy of Taly Corporation

The island’s main referral health facility for public health, the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, received three new air conditioning units on Friday, December 9th, courtesy of Taly Corporation. This organization has also committed to helping with equipment needed in the dentistry department of the polyclinic.

Taly Corporation is a private institution conducting business on the island for over a decade. This donation is one way they are giving back to the community. A visit to the polyclinic was enough to discover that the island health center had urgent needs, and the Taly Corporation team started acquiring the much-needed equipment.

The units were delivered on Friday, and installation began. Taly’s Chief Operating Officer, Carolyn Lloyd, joined the polyclinic’s administrator Daisy Flores for the handover of the air conditioning units. Lloyd said they appreciate the opportunity to help in any way they can. Flores humbly accepted the generous donation thanking Lloyd and Taly Corporation for their support. Flores said the units would be installed in areas like the dressing room, which treats injured patients, and the laboratory. The next department to see an upgrade will be the dentistry area with a new dentist chair.

The polyclinic needed this equipment to provide patients and staff with a comfortable area to work and provide treatments. While the health facility is under the new administration’s Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW), it continues to work with limited resources. For years, the polyclinic has relied on donations to keep their operations running. Besides challenges with equipment, the lack of supplies has also been an issue at the polyclinic.

Fortunately, many organizations and individual support have kept the San Pedro Polyclinic surviving. These include the San Pedro Lions Club, the San Pedro Belize Tourism Industry Association, Rotary Clubs, resorts/hotels, families, individuals, and anonymous donors.

The staff at the polyclinic thank the Taly Corporation for this generous contribution as they continue to serve the island community with their limited resources.

