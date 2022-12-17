SPTC appeals to islanders to help keep Ambergris Caye’s beaches and public areas clean

Keeping the island’s beaches and other public areas free of trash has been an ongoing battle in San Pedro, Ambergris Caye. Even though the efforts of the sanitation department at the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) are conducting daily beach clean-ups, particularly in the Boca del Rio area, the improper disposal of garbage continues to be a challenge. To address the situation, the SPTC is reaching out to residents in these areas to cooperate and better dispose of their rubbish by properly bagging it before sanitation personnel picks it up.

The SPTC shared images of what they classified as inappropriate waste disposal in public areas. Residents along the beach, as in other areas of town, are cautioned that it is illegal to dispose of rubbish in any public place such as the beach. Ambergris Caye is considered the prime tourism destination in the country; as such, the island must look impeccable to continue attracting visitors.

The SPTC added that household garbage and yard waste should not be discarded on the beach. Failure to abide by this regulation can lead to liabilities. “Household garbage should be bagged and placed in garbage receptacles for pick-ups conducted on Tuesday and Friday nights in the Boca del Rio. Other forms of trash should be delivered directly to the Solid Waste Transfer Station and not placed on the beach,” SPTC stated.

The moving of any other form of rubbish also applies across town. Residents are reminded that at night the SPTC sanitation department collects only household rubbish. While the day team takes care of industrial waste, such as domestic appliances, construction materials, and tires, among others, from 6AM to 3PM. Anything else, like yard waste, or tree branches, must be taken directly to the transfer station by the respective individual.

In addition, residents are reminded that there is a fine of $500 for littering in public areas. While anyone caught engaging in illegal dumping will be fined the amount of $1,000. There are several persons on the

island authorized to issue these fines, and not only SPTC personnel. The SPTC appeals to the public to do their part and help keep beaches and public areas clean by properly disposing of their waste.

