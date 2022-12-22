Island seniors enjoy well deserved San Pedro Lions Club Christmas party

Senior citizens of San Pedro Town enjoyed their first annual Christmas dinner organized by the San Pedro Lions Cub, following the height of the COVID pandemic, on Wednesday, December 21st. Dozens of guests were warmly welcomed by fellow Lions and treated to a turkey dinner with all the trimmings and drinks while enjoying an evening of entertainment and music by the popular island band Rompe Raja.

The anticipated event started with dinner while Rompe Raja serenaded the evening. The Lion members looked after the guests, taking food and drinks to their tables. Afterward, Lion President Everette Anderson addressed the crowd before the distribution of presents. Anderson acknowledged a handful of senior citizens present, who were instrumental in the creation of the San Pedro’s Lions Club chapter. They are Miguel Alamilla, Francisco Verde, Wilfredo Nuñez, Manuel Ancona, Valdemar Graniel, and the wife of the first Lions President on the island, Isabel Salazar, who attended in place of her husband, Pedro Salazar. “You are the pillars; you are the ones setting the foundation, which we continue the great work that you have done and continue doing,” said Anderson. The senior citizens are treated to such events where they can mingle with others and end the year doing something different.

Presents were distributed among the invited guests, with three lucky senior ambassadors walking away with fabulous prizes via a raffle. The items raffled included a microwave, a table stove, and a 32-inch flat-screen TV. After dinner and giveaways, everyone stepped on the dance floor and danced away the evening with classic cumbia hits.

The San Pedro Lions Club thanks everyone for their contributions towards the event, particularly the local businesses and individuals who kindly donated items. The island’s club also wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2023.

