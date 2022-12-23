San Pedro Lions Club spread Christmas cheer with Caroling

With the Christmas holidays in full swing, the San Pedro Lions Club were out in San Pedro Town on Thursday, December 22nd, spreading some Christmas cheer with their annual Christmas Caroling. The fun yearly activity started at Boca del Rio Beach Park, and as the carolers made their way through Laguna Drive heading to the town core, children ran up to them.

Accompanying the Lions was the island’s band Rompe Raja singing classic Christmas carols, and along the route, they distributed candies and apples to both children and adults. Many families came out of their homes, waved, thanked the Lions for the treats, and even danced and sang with Rompe Raja. Even people in restaurants took a pause from their dinner to greet the Lions and share the Christmas spirit.

The San Pedro Lions thank the kind participation of donors and volunteers who continue to support these activities in the island community. A big THANK YOU to all those who donated, cooked, packed and delivered the presents and meals to this year’s Lions activities. The Christmas Caroling is the Lions last event before their big New Year’s Eve Party at the Lions’ Den. Everyone is invited to come out and dance into 2023.

They wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year 2022.

