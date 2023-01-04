Government to establish police booths on the island; San Pedro is a safe destination for visitors

Following the violent weekend in San Pedro Town, where a tourist lost her life, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Tourism, plans to add two police booths on the island to enhance policing efforts. Tourists on the island and future travellers are assured that Ambergris Caye is a safe place to visit.

According to Commissioner of Police Chester Williams, the San Pedro police station is located centrally. As the island community continues to expand, they need a further presence in other areas of the island. One booth will be placed north of downtown San Pedro and the other on the south side of the island to minimize police response time. An increase in police officers will help staff these new booths properly. The ComPol added that there is now a permanent presence of police officers by Central Park, and there will also be a booth there to make the park safer.

San Pedro, Ambergris Caye is a safe destination

The Government of Belize laments the unfortunate incident that led to the death of J’Bria Michelle Bowens. It was an isolated incident where Bowens was not the intended target. Foreign visitors planning to visit Ambergris Caye are informed that the island is safer than ever with the strategic deployment of security forces to ensure the safety of locals and visitors alike.

Bowens’ shooting death sent shockwaves across the tourism industry and the country. A day after her passing, Father Eduardo Montemayor led a prayer gathering in the street where she was fatally shot. In a release, the United States Embassy in Belize said to be saddened by the incident and to be ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance to Bowen’s family. The Prime Minister of Belize, Honourable Dr. John Briceño, also condemned the violent act and asked the community to continue to stand with the police in cracking down on any and every instance of criminal activity on the island.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS