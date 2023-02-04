The National Agriculture and Trade Show (NATS) Committee under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise hereby informs the general public that the National Agriculture and Trade Show 2023 will be held on April 28, 29 and 30, 2023 under the theme “Innovations in Technology: Driving a Climate Resilient and Competitive Agriculture and Food Sector”.

Preparation of the grounds is currently underway and the committee advises that the reservation and sale of concession stands, food stalls, and commercial booths has commenced. Right of first refusal will be granted to 2022 leaseholders and as such those vendors will have until February 17, 2023, to confirm their desire to re-establish their booth leases by contacting NATS Headquarters. This preference exists EXCEPT where there was a reconfiguration of the grounds and/or removal of booths, in which case that space is no longer available for rental.

Effective Monday, February 20, 2023, potential new vendors, or those wishing to relocate to a new location will be invited to do so by visiting the National Agriculture and Trade Show Headquarters located on the showgrounds to view available spaces and complete the necessary transactions, if so desired. During the grace period granted to existing leaseholders, new vendors may contact NATS headquarters to register their interest in spaces that may become available.

