Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye completes project at Brighter Tomorrow Preschool

The renovation works at the Brighter Tomorrow Preschool in the San Pedrito subdivision by volunteers, and members of the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye are complete. The preschool now counts with renovated grounds and new supplies for students and classrooms. The special occasion was celebrated on Monday, April 3rd, which included refreshments and the acknowledgment of those involved in the project.

Over the past weeks, club volunteers have helped replace a fence and gate, painting and replacing items in the playground. The project was born after Rotarian Rafael Torres identified the needs of the preschool and brought the idea to the club. Rotarian Marisa Willment oversaw the project after touching base with the school’s administration, teacher Ariani Gongora and Javier Gongora.

Willment said that the response for donations to better the school was very encouraging. “I posted on all social media outlets to get the word out for fundraising and donations,” said Willment. She said that strangers, tourists, ex-pats, and fellow Rotarians joined the efforts and helped to raise BZ$7,000. Other donations also included books and classroom supplies.

During the event on Monday, President Tom Nelson commended everyone involved in the project and said the job was well done. He was happy for the opportunity to contribute to the upgrade of the preschool for the benefit of the young students studying and dreaming of a brighter tomorrow.

Teacher Gongora is very grateful for the assistance from the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and shared that when the children return to classes following the Easter break, they will see the fully rehabilitated facilities at Brighter Tomorrow. Gongora believes that the new upgrade around the preschool compound will positively impact the students. She shared that Brighter Tomorrow is constantly working with volunteers, particularly from abroad, who are always looking to help make the school a better education facility. She says that although it is a private preschool, it’s very affordable, with a capacity of 30 students.

The gathering ended with pizza and refreshments served. The gathering also saw the Rotary Club and the San Pedro Town Council receiving certificates of appreciation.

The Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye thanks all those who helped. They thank Castillo’s Hardware, Diego Castellanos, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, Comex, Mangata Resort, Palapa Bar & Grill, Shannon Rheeder Yoga, Purple Pelican Restaurant, and Varela’s Lumber Yard.

