San Pedro Labour Department hosts information fair

On Friday, May 5th, the Labour Department branch on the island spearheaded a fair at Central Park in San Pedro town along with other organizations to provide services and information to the island residents. Several booths provided visitors with information on first aid kits, health, labor laws, social security, and even financial institutions were present at the fair.

Organizers said that the fair is in observation of Labour Day, celebrated every year on May 1st; however, the holiday is observed on the first Friday of the month. The event ran from 9AM to 2PM and saw several island residents visiting the booths and engaging with the different entities participating. The various organizations issued pamphlets, stationeries, and key chains. There were also items available for purchase.

The San Pedro Labour Department also used this fair to display important laws concerning employees and employers. Individual labor officers had the opportunity to explain the services they provide and address queries the public or businesses put forth. The department also explained that their services, such as work permits, are now available online at https://www.ruraltransformation.gov.bz/the-ministry/labour/employment-services/. The representatives of the Labour Department at the booth added that it is essential that all should be knowledgeable of their rights as employees and employers.

At other booths, like dentistry, participants were quizzed for an opportunity to win prizes, while the Belize Bank booth provided information about opening accounts, applying for credit cards, and home financing. The Social Security Board was also busy providing information on their programs and advising those seeking to renew their Social Security Card, which now has no expiration date.

Persons with other inquiries can visit the Labour Office located on Coconut Drive, upstairs of Re/Max, across from Tropic Air during regular working hours or call the telephone number 206-2700.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS