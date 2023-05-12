San Pedro Lions Club to host 44th National Convention

The San Pedro Lions Club is proud to host the 44th Zone 59 Lions Club National Convention starting Friday, May 12th. The weekend will see a variety of social activities, workshops, and seminars, ending with a grand parade and a closing ceremony on Sunday, the 14th.

Preparations for the event were observed outside and inside the San Pedro Lions Den on Friday as the Den was painted and the floor upgraded. The San Pedro Lions invite the public to attend any or all of these special events and join in the spirit of Lionism. For more information on how to participate, visit the Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive, across from Manelly’s Ice Creams.

The convention on Friday starts at 8PM with a parade of flags, guest speakers, entertainment, and hospitality booths presented by participating Lions Clubs from across the country. The evening ends with a dance with live entertainment from Wiltshire Production. Saturday, the convention includes a training workshop, national elections, and an afternoon community service project ending with more presentations at the Lions Den in the evening. This continues with entertaining club skits, queen presentations, the crowning of Zone 59 queen, dinner, and dancing.

A church service is set for 8AM on Sunday at the San Pedro Roman Catholic Church. Afterward, a Lions and citizen parade will take place at 10AM. The route will start from the San Pedro Lions Den on Barrier Reef Drive, left onto Caribeña Street, and left again onto Pescadro Drive or middle street in the downtown area. The parade will reach the end of Pescador Drive and then make a left onto Tarpon Street and another left to Barrier Reef Drive. The parade will end at the San Pedro Lions Den. Free lunch and closing ceremonies will then follow.

The last time the San Pedro Lions hosted a convention was in May 2018. The local branch of the club is ready to host the event and invites islanders to be part of the celebration.

