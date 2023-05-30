San Pedro Dance Academy pays tribute to island moms

The San Pedro Dance Academy (SPDA) celebrated moms, grandmothers, and all other maternal figures on Saturday, May 27th, during a special Mother’s Day Tribute Program. The academy’s talented young dancers graced the San Pedro Lions Den stage, entertaining their beloved family and friends.

The show started shortly after 7PM, with Master of Ceremonies Gerry Badillo welcoming those in attendance and DJ DEV setting the night’s mood with his musical stylings. The SPDA had quite a treat prepared, with 15 unique performances scheduled for the night. The dancers had been practicing for months leading up to the big show and were eager to thrill all moms in the audience.

Performances included Kahula Holo, A Whole New World, and Walking on Sunshine by the Beginners Group; Shake It Off and Follow the Leader by Junior Level One; Initiation, Celebration Time and Sama Festivity by the Junior Level Two class; and Viva El Caribe, Calm Down, Fight Song, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, Bilirubina, and Proud ah mi Kulcha by the Intermediate Dancers. Special guest performer Alexius Nuñez also took to the stage showing off his musical talent on the electric piano. A surprise delight to the crowd was San Pedrano Andres ‘Andrz’ Nuñez performing his original track, ‘De Rumba.’

Amazing raffles were held throughout the night, with many audience members winning fabulous prizes, including cash and overnight stays at Ambergris Caye’s top resorts. Food, pastries, and drinks were also on sale, with proceeds benefiting the continued development of San Pedro’s talented dancers.

Organizers would like to thank all sponsors and volunteers who made the show possible, including the San Pedro Dance Academy Board, SPDA Dance Instructors: Sherett and Yakarelis, the Rotaract Club of Ambergris Caye, the San Pedro Lion’s Club, San Pedro Lion’s Queen Kristal Navarette, Costa Blu Resort, Sapphire Beach Resort, Azul Management, Belize Pro Dive Center, Hanger & Home, Saul’s Cigar House, Haydee Lu Studio, Happy Island Beach Bar & Grill, Sparadise, Letty’s Cake Studio, The Foot Care Spa, Everglow Belize, TheChic Spot, Leslie’s Salon, Alejandra Beauty Clinic, Elvi’s Kitchen, Studio Ninety-Three, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Councilor Dianeli Aranda and the San Pedro Town Council, ANDRZ, Hidden Treasure Restaurant, Martin Dawson from Dawsons Pit Fighters Dojo, Lian Rivero, Alexius Nunez, S&S Dorado Store, and Reef TV. Special appreciation goes out to all the parents and dancers who have shown dedication while preparing for the show.

The SPDA has been educating island dancers for the past few decades, with the group members performing at local and national events. The San Pedro Dance Academy was founded in 1997, then known as the San Pedro Dance Company, the sister company of the Belize National Dance Company.

