Holy Cross Anglican Primary School breaks ground for community center and church

The Holy Cross Anglican Primary School in the San Mateo subdivision north of San Pedro Town will soon see the construction of its community center and church. A ground-breaking ceremony on Friday, December 8th, included the presence of the school’s founders, Francis and Vernon Wilson, among other special guests.

The special occasion welcomed students, teachers, staff, and guests from 2PM to the school’s compound. A procession with students carrying shovels for the ground-breaking occurred while everyone sang ‘This is the Day,’ led by Board Member John McHenry. The formal program included opening comments by the Holy Cross Foundation Chair Brian Ostenso and welcoming remarks from Principal Olivia Tasher.

The secretary for the Anglican Diocese of Belize, Jeffrey Locke, was very impressed with Holy Cross’s progress and acknowledged everyone involved in the school’s development. The manager of Anglican Schools, Jeremy Cayetano, agreed with Locke and encouraged the community and anyone who can help to continue supporting education in San Pedro and Belize.

The former general manager of Anglican Schools, Dr. Carol Babb, shared a brief history of Holy Cross genesis and her experience working with the Wilsons. Babb explained that the Wilsons asked to look into the opening of an education facility on the island. “You get a piece of land, and we build the school, they told me,” she said. Babb said it was current Prime Minister Honourable Dr. John Briceño who aided in securing the land where the school stands today. She acknowledged his assistance and commended the Wilsons’ efforts in making Holy Cross Anglican School a reality. Babb congratulated the school on their growth and thanked everyone behind the efforts in constructing the community center and church on the school’s compound.

The ceremony then included a ground-breaking with board members, teachers, students, and the Wilsons. Following the ceremonial turning of the soil, where the new structure will be erected, the students recited the Holy Cross prayer. Afterward, the Wilsons made the closing remarks. They stated that there was a vision for the school and acknowledged all the assistance they received to make such an educational facility a reality. They shared that being back on the island and witnessing another school milestone was emotional. They are very proud of the school’s leadership, students, and the community for continually supporting education. After the formalities, everyone was invited to some refreshments and a tour of the school facilities.

The Wilsons founded the Holy Cross Anglican Primary School in September 2006. They were missionaries to Belize from Virginia, United States of America. In the first year of school, there were 65 children; there are now 440 students ranging from preschool to the primary level. The school’s growth has been possible with the assistance of volunteers worldwide. The school started with three classrooms and today, it is a complete campus. The facilities include a cafeteria, administration offices, a dental laboratory, bathrooms with composting toilets, a water garden, a computer laboratory, a library, and priest housing.

