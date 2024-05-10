Belize eliminates mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis

On Tuesday, May 7th, Belize was recognized at a commemorative event in Kingston, Jamaica, for eliminating the mother-to-child transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus, commonly known as HIV and syphilis. Both are sexually transmitted diseases. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) organized the recognition ceremony, which acknowledged the successful eradication efforts in Jamaica, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines. They are the latest countries in the Americas to receive the certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) for this achievement.

Belize’s Minister of Health and Wellness, the Honourable Kevin Bernard, was in Jamaica to receive the meaningful award and was accompanied by Public Health Nurse Ester Deville. “Eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV and syphilis is an extremely significant accomplishment for the people and country of Belize,” Bernard stated. “The activities leading up to this momentous goal were not always easy; however, with the commitment and motivation of our health care workers, in all areas of the health sector, it became a reality.” In terms of HIV medication in Belize, Bernard added that this is at no cost to patients. He said that such action is critical to ensuring that they continue providing these medications free of cost.

Public Health Nurse Deville weighed in on this critical achievement for the country. “We know as part of the healthcare sector how much it takes to reach the level we are right now,” she said. “It is time for us to celebrate this big accomplishment.” Deville noted that having a child exposed to these diseases, especially HIV, is a loss to the country, stating that they now provide the services to prevent such mother-to-child transmissions.

Once a woman tests positive for pregnancy at the general clinic, she is automatically placed in the pre-natal clinic, which usually happens within the first trimester. At the medical facility, the pregnant women receive sex education, and among the other tests done, HIV and syphilis are prioritized. If any of the tests turn out positive, a treatment is immediately administered (antiretroviral drugs) to the mother during the pregnancy to protect the unborn child from the potential infection.

WHO’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Belize for integrating primary disease prevention and treatment into maternal and child health services. He also commended the governments of Jamaica, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines for such achievements.

According to a release from PAHO, there are currently 19 countries and territories certified for eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV syphilis. Eleven of them are in the Americas. PAHO noted that Cuba made history in 2015 by becoming the first country in the world to achieve the dual elimination of HIV and syphilis transmissions to unborn children, followed by other countries and territories in the region like Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, and Montserrat. In 2017, St. Kitts and Nevis joined the list, and in 2020, Dominica achieved this milestone in health.

PAHO indicated that new HIV infections among children in the Caribbean decreased by 25% between 2010 and 2022. During that period, annual notified cases declined from 2,000 to 1,500 and reported cases of congenital syphilis in the English-speaking Caribbean now stand at 36 cases per 100,000 newborns, far below the goal of no more than 50 cases per 100,000 newborns. In Belize, the areas with the most reported cases of these sexually transmitted diseases, particularly HIV, include the Belize and Cayo Districts.

The HIV infection attacks the body’s immune system. If not treated, it can develop to the level known as the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS. At this stage, there is no effective cure, and once someone is infected with HIV, they have it for life.

Syphilis is an infection caused by bacteria spread through sexual contact. The symptoms start with sores, often painless, and typically appear on the genitals or mouth. Persons can also be infected through direct contact with the sores. The infection is treated with a medication known as long-acting Benzathine penicillin G.