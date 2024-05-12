Proposed Municipal Boundaries Re-Delineation Exercise Public Sensitization Sessions

Public Notice: In an effort to promote community engagement and foster inclusive governance, the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labour and Local Government announces a series of public sensitization sessions regarding the proposed expansion of municipal boundaries.

The Department of Local Government, within the aforementioned Ministry, will be embarking on a nationwide visit to seven (7) of the nine (9) municipalities in Belize to sensitize the public on the proposed expansion of municipal boundaries. These sessions aim to gather feedback from residents of the respective towns and communities nearby.

We invite and encourage all residents of the towns and communities nearby to participate in these crucial discussions.

Below is the schedule detailing the venues and dates for the sensitization sessions:

• Dangriga Town – Dangriga Town Hall – Mon. May 20th, 2024 – 6:00 PM

• Punta Gorda Town – Punta Gorda Town Hall – Tues. May 21st, 2024 – 6:00 PM

• San Pedro Town – Lion’s Den – Thurs. May 23rd, 2024 – 6:00 PM

• Benque Viejo Del Carmen Town – Mopan Technical High School – Mon. May 27th, 2024 – 6:00 PM

• San Ignacio/Santa Elena Town – Cayo Centre for Employment Training – Tues. May 28th, 2024 – 6:00 PM

• Corozal Town – Corozal Community College – Wed. May 29th, 2024 – 6:00 PM

• Orange Walk Town – Maracas Bar & Grill Conference Room -Thurs. May 30th, 2024 – 6:00 PM

For further inquiries, please contact the Director of Local Government at +501-670-2643, or email at [email protected].