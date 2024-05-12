UK, the CDB and Belize Unveil Transformative Infrastructural Milestone

May 9, 2024 – BELMOPAN, Belize. The Government of the United Kingdom (UK), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), and the Government of Belize announced the successful completion of the Philip Goldson Highway and Remate Bypass upgrade in Belize – a significant milestone in the UK’s and the Bank’s longstanding partnership with the Government and people of Belize.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on May 8, 2024, Mrs. Therese Turner Jones, Vice President of Operations (Ag) at the Caribbean Development Bank indicated that “The Philip Goldson Highway and Remate Bypass upgrade, completed at a cost of $46 million United States Dollars, will benefit the community by facilitating easier and more convenient access to employment, educational facilities, medical services, social and recreational activities, and so much more.”

On behalf of the UK Government, which provided US$20 million in grant funding for this project, Acting British Commissioner to Belize Ms. Kate Reynolds noted that “The UK is proud of this remarkable achievement under our flagship UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF). We are especially pleased that this project included a strong focus on improving road safety. Now, road users and local communities will benefit from a more climate resilient and safer road, which enhances connectivity, efficiency, and accessibility from Belize City to the Mexican border.”

Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño, highlighted the significance and impact of this initiative on his constituents in his keynote address. This project, which was launched in 2022, has yielded major upgrades to 125 kilometres of Belize’s road network, directly benefitting approximately 45,000 residents from Corozal, Orange Walk and other northern communities.

The Caribbean Development Bank is a steadfast supporter of Belize’s development, providing over US$554 million in funding across sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fishing, manufacturing, tourism, water, transportation, housing, health and sanitation, energy, and education. The Bank recently approved US $34.5 million for the upgrade of the George Price Highway from Belize City to Hattieville. This project is also expected to significantly contribute to the socio-economic development of urban and suburban communities by enhancing access to essential services such as schools, health facilities, and administrative services.

The Philip Goldson Highway and Remate Bypass Upgrading project is the second infrastructure project to be completed in Belize under the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund, joining the Coastal Plain Highway, which was officially inaugurated in July 2023, and benefited from US $34 million in grant funding from the UK Government.