“Saving Pets One at a Time” hosts annual pet clinic in San Pedro

This past week, “Saving Pets One at a Time” (SPOT), a team led by Hailey Adams from Phoenix, Arizona, USA, was on a mission to provide free vaccines to cats and dogs on the island. During these campaigns, they partner with local businesses and organizations, including the Saga Humane Society and the San Pedro Veterinarian Hospital, to offer free spaying, neutering, and DHLPP vaccines. The pop-up clinics across town included the San Mateo Subdivision, the Boca del Rio area at Sandy Toes Beach Bar, and south of town at Island Jungle Restaurant and Bar.

The San Pedro Sun interviewed a member from the dedicated SPOTS team who shared, “We have been conducting fundraising campaigns in Belize since 2016. Our veterinarians, driven by a passion for animal welfare, provide free pet vaccines, other services such as trimming dog and cat nails when needed, and free consultations to help pets from Ambergris Caye. We have also organized similar fundraisers with the Caye Caulker Humane Society. We have veterinarians who have just obtained their AVAS (Approved Veterinary Assistant) certification and returning veterinarians who have completed their exams and received a documenting certificate, entitling them to use the designation in collaboration with their awesome services.”

During the week, the dedicated SPOT team completed 51 pet surgeries and administered approximately 650 vaccines and preventables. The DHLPP vaccine, a crucial shield against various potentially fatal diseases such as distemper, hepatitis, leptospirosis, parvovirus, parainfluenza, kennel cough, and rabies, was a vital part of the campaign. These vaccines help protect animals by preventing these illnesses and diseases. The team also distributed free collars, leashes, and cat vaccines to prevent cats from getting fleas, ticks, and heartworms, further ensuring the well-being of the pets.” We come here every summer to assist in these programs, and we expect to be back in Belize next year around July as we are dedicated to saving pets one at a time.”

The SPOTS teams encourage pet owners to visit their social media pages for more information, to search for topics, and to read featured posts on pets. You can find them on our Facebook page, Saving Pets One at a Time, or on our Instagram page, Spot Belize.