First phase of street paving project soon completed; drainage systems next

The streets in Ambergris Caye are seeing many improvements under the management of Mayor Gualberto “Wally” Nuñez and Councilor Ernesto Bardalez, who is in charge of the Road Works and Infrastructure portfolio at the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). They are determined to improve the community’s daily transit with paved roads and the streets in San Pedro. This project is being carried out with the assistance of the Central Government and with the invaluable support and understanding of the community. They have already improved streets in different subdivisions on the island, such as San Pablo, DFC, and Escalante Marina Drive. The latest paving project, currently under construction, is on Barracuda Street and is planned to end at Laguna Drive in the Boca del Rio area. It will be completed in three to four weeks, marking the soon-to-be-accomplished first phase of the project.

The San Pedro Sun contacted Councilor Ernesto Bardalez for more details about the project. He explained that the project is conducted in phases and categories based on the needs of the community and residents. The project is in its first phase, which will end in the Boca del Rio area, a significant milestone in our journey. Once the paving of this area is finished, the project will move on to the second phase, which will focus on the drainage system of San Pedro.

“We are aware that the rainy season is approaching, and we hope that the forecasted rain will not be excessive so that we can proceed with our plans as scheduled. As part of this phase, we have already placed an order for culverts. We plan to start working in the low-lying areas first, as they are the most vulnerable during the rainy season and high tides,” said Bardalez. The initial areas for this work will be San Mateo and then San Pedrito. Once these areas have drainage, they will assess the need for further work based on the needs of the residents.

Bardalez added that for now, the SPTC staff will be cleaning out existing drainage systems in town, especially the areas prone to flooding during the rains. These are current plans but could change depending on the weather.

Councilor Ernesto Bardalez and the SPTC staff would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the community and residents of Ambergris Caye for their continued patience and understanding during this project. “Your support has been instrumental in our progress. We also want to assure the public that the drainage is being worked on slowly but surely, and we are diligently analyzing where to place culverts most efficiently,” ended Bardalez

For more details and updates on the decision-making process for paving roads and future development plans, visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/ or call 226-2198.