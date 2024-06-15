Saga’s new animal shelter to be completed by November

The Saga Humane Society Animal Shelter has been situated on Sea Star Street in Ambergris Caye since 1999. Now, they are building a new headquarters, which has been one of their main goals. The construction is to be completed by the end of November this year. The shelter aims to set a new standard for animal care in San Pedro with their new facility, located at the northern end of Sea Grape Drive, known as the “Fort Dog” location, where rescued and surrendered dogs are currently housed.

Saga management has announced that, with the help of the community, numerous fundraisers and donations, and years of determination and hard work, they are close to reaching their fundraising goal of $697,000 for the new clinic and shelter. These funds are being used for construction and daily upkeep, ensuring that every donation directly contributes to the welfare of the animals. The staff and management also expressed their hope to continue providing unwavering support to homeless and unwanted animals on the island through their dedication and service. Their mission is to prevent cruelty to animals by promoting kindness. “We have been working on building the new shelter for several years. Our goal is to have a place where the animals can be properly sheltered and cared for in a clean, healthy, and secure environment,” said a representative from Saga.

Until November, when they can move to their new location, Saga will continue its vital mission in the community at their current address on Sea Star Street. They provide life-saving medical care and shelter to needy animals by subsidizing veterinary care for low-income families. All non-profit funds, including your generous donations, go towards daily operational expenses, ongoing spay/neuter and vaccination campaigns, animal adoption, and public education programs. Donations of any amount are welcomed and make a significant difference. The clinic is open for visitors on Tuesdays to Fridays from 9AM to 5PM and Saturdays from 9AM to 12PM. To make an appointment, please call 226-3266.

Visit the Saga Humane Society’s website at www.sagahumanesociety.com for a closer look at its progress and work. If you’re inspired to make a difference, you can donate at www.sagahumanesociety.com/donate. Your contribution, no matter the size, will significantly impact the lives of these animals.