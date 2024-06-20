San Pedro community celebrates Public Service Day with week-long activities

On June 23rd, Belize will observe the United Nations-sanctioned International Public Service Day. There are a series of activities organized nationwide to celebrate the special day. In San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, the Public Service Day Planning Committee arranged various events, including a church service, health walk, and public service information day. Activities will conclude on Friday, June 21st, with the annual Belize Public Service Awards, held on the island for a second time.

This year’s theme for Public Service Day is “Belize Public Service Honoring our Everyday Heroes: Public Servants, Empowering Communities, and Enriching Lives.” The theme was highlighted during the church service on Monday, June 17th, at the Lions Den. Chairman of the Public Service Day Planning Committee, Police Constable Harris Gabourel, emphasized the serious responsibility of public officers in the community and mentioned that the week of activities is an opportunity to commend them for their hard work. He invited all 147 public officers on the island and their friends to join in the week-long activities celebrating their efforts and achievements.

A health walk was held on Tuesday, June 18th, shortly after 6PM in downtown San Pedro. Public officers from various governmental departments gathered at the central park for this health-promoting activity. The walk, designed to foster a healthy lifestyle, covered a route that included walking up Barrier Reef Drive, onto Pescador Drive, and around the San Juan roundabout. The walk continued down Pescador Drive, turned on Tarpon Street, back to Barrier Reef, and concluded at the central park, promoting community engagement and physical well-being.

A public service information event was organized at Central Park the following day. Various government departments had booths to showcase their different services. Some of the participating departments included the Treasury Department, the Belize Tax Service, the National Emergency Management Organization, the Immigration Department, the Belize Postal Service, the National Fire Service, the Belize Police Department, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Ministry of Rural Transformation, the Women’s Department, and Elections and Boundaries. Throughout the day, park visitors stopped by the booths to learn about the different services available on the island. Many visitors discovered that for certain services, they do not have to travel to the mainland, particularly for issues involving the Immigration and Labor Departments.

Similar events occurred in various municipalities nationwide leading up to Public Service Day. Belize has been celebrating International Public Service Day on June 23rd since 2002.