Middle Island Neighborhood Watch donates golf cart to San Pedro Police Northern Substation

The San Pedro Police Northern substation received a golf cart on Friday, June 14th, through a partnership with the Middle Island Neighborhood Watch, which secured the valuable donation. Councilor Jose Castellanos at the San Pedro Town Council also played a role in acquiring the golf cart, which is customized for the rugged terrain in northern Ambergris Caye. The vehicle will provide the unit in the north base with additional transportation to enhance and increase their patrols in the area.

The official handover of the vehicle, a significant boost to police operations, occurred at the Portofino Beach Resort some 6.5 miles north of San Pedro Town. Representing the Middle Island Neighborhood Watch and owner of Portofino, Jan van Noord presented the keys of the golf cart to the Deputy Chief of the San Pedro Police Station, Inspector Darwin Serano. Noord was happy to hand over the donation and wished the island police department the best in their operations. He also notified them that Portofino would assist with maintaining the golf cart. Serano thanked the Middle Island Neighborhood Watch and Noord for the golf cart and committed to using this additional resource granted to them to ensure the community’s safety.

Councilor Castellanos, a staunch advocate for community safety, said these accomplishments are another testament to the ongoing support from the private sector to the island police. He mentioned that under his portfolio, which includes neighborhood watch, crime reduction, and policing, the local police force can continue expecting this type of support. Castellanos said he will always lobby with colleagues and community partners to achieve projects benefiting the island community and residents. He also thanked the Middle Island Neighborhood Watch and Noord for making Ambergris Caye a safer place for all. Castellanos added that the next goal is to acquire two motorcycles for the northern sub-station in the upcoming weeks, demonstrating the community’s commitment to safety.

The northern sub-station opened in February 2023, some ten miles north of San Pedro. It serves as the base for the tourism police and operational units. To report any suspicious activities, call 674-3003.