SPTC improves drainage systems to prevent excessive flooding

As the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season commences, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) urgently prepares for heavy rainfalls and potential flooding. Under the leadership of Ernesto Bardalez, the councilor in charge of Road Works and Infrastructure, the council has initiated a project to clear existing storm drainage systems and open new ones. This proactive approach, which began on Monday, June 17th, aims to keep rainwater away from the streets and prevent potential disasters. Bardalez is developing a strategic plan to clean and clear all drains in town and neighboring areas before a significant storm hits.

According to Councilor Ernesto Bardalez, the crew has commenced clearing and cleaning all areas with drains in the town and the nearby regions. This includes Blake Street, Tarpon Street, Pearl Street, Coconut Drive, Sea Gull Street, Laguna Drive, and some nearby areas in DFC. They have encountered drains and gutters clogged with sand, plastic, and leaves. They aim to complete work on these areas by June 19th. Some workers have also begun installing drain culverts and cleaning the area in the subdivision of San Mateo. Next, they will focus on the area of San Pedrito to ensure residents are well-prepared for the impending intense rains and potential floods.

Councilor Bardalez has reiterated the SPTC’s commitment to informing the community about the project’s progress. “We want to emphasize the importance of regular maintenance and our plan to mitigate the island’s flooding effects by getting a head start.” In the past week, mainland Belize has already seen heavy rainfall and some flooding. “We are determined to stay ahead of the situation and keep you updated every step of the way,” said Bardalez.

For updates and details on Road Works and Infrastructure, visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/