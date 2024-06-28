Heavy rains cause flooding for residents in San Pedrito

Friday, June 28, 2024
Over the weekend, heavy rain caused flooding in the San Pedrito subdivision of San Pedro. A resident of a downstairs apartment experienced significant water damage due to overflowing rainwater resulting from blocked drainage. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), fully understanding the concerns of many residents about the lack of adequate drainage in the area, is taking immediate action to address the issue.
The Council responded promptly to the specific household that reported flooding, sending a crew to dig a trench to filter out the rainwater and lower the water level. They ask for residents’ patience, as they are committed to addressing these issues with careful planning and time. A strategy is being developed to ensure proper road access and drainage for all sectors.
To further comment on this issue, Ernesto Bardalez, Councilor currently in charge of Road Works and Infrastructure for Ambergris Caye, acknowledged the urgency of the situation, especially with the rainy season upon us, and assured the public that they are currently working on installing drains for the affected area. In the meantime, they provide continuous support to residents dealing with severe flooding. “The SPTC plans to pave the streets in the area as a first phase, followed by the installation of drainage as a second phase. Despite the rainy season being upon us, we are currently in the process of installing drains for the affected residents. In the meantime, we are also providing ongoing assistance to residents experiencing severe flooding in their yards,” said Bardalez.
