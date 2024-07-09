San Pedro’s most trafficked roads undergo much-needed repairs

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) started a small project on Friday, July 5th, to repair a section of Coconut Drive near the airport damaged by heavy rain, causing erosion and large potholes. The damaged section is close to the pedestrian ramp, one of Ambergris Caye’s busiest areas.

Councilor Ernesto Bardalez highlighted the significant impact of the road conditions on the community. He noted that residents have voiced concerns about the deteriorating roads for some time. Despite the challenging weather conditions, Bardalez devised a strategic plan to coordinate the repairs. He prioritized and addressed the most damaged areas and smaller, more manageable projects. With the weather now cooperating, his team has commenced repairing and leveling the most heavily traveled areas in town. This process involves using a combination of gravel, sand, and cement to create concrete to patch up large potholes or recast sections of the street.

Bardalez explained that he understands the challenges of heavy traffic and the increased presence of trucks on the road infrastructure. SPTC is committed to undertaking more projects like this to address and improve road access, particularly in damaged intersections. Bardalez further commented, “As we plan to have more projects like these in town and in highly trafficked areas to provide proper road access for the island’s development, we thank all residents for their patience as we work hard to ensure all streets are in better shape, enhancing the safety and convenience for everyone.”

Councilor Bardalez ended by thanking the public for collaborating with the Town Council and asking everyone to be patient if the street project causes interruptions or detours. He acknowledged the inconvenience this may cause and assured the community that their understanding and cooperation are greatly appreciated.