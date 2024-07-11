Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye gives some love to Hope Haven’s playroom

The playroom at Hope Haven Children’s Home and Empowerment Center in San Pedro Town has been upgraded thanks to a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye and The Truck Stop. The renovation included freshly painted walls, new art and graphics, shelves, benches, toys, books, and even a chalkboard, all of which will enhance the children’s experience in this special area.

Hope Haven’s management is grateful for the assistance and mentioned that the center’s playroom needed upgrades. The children love the new and improved space, which will continue to inspire them to have fun and explore their imaginations. Their enthusiasm shows how much they appreciate this project, which will greatly benefit the children at Hope Haven.

President Rafael Torres said the project was possible through a generous donation from the restaurant, The Truck Stop, north of San Pedro. Torres said the island’s Rotary Club is always looking at how to contribute to the community, and partnering in this project was another way of giving back. The club is known for its dedication to serving San Pedro, and this exemplary collaboration with the business sector further highlights the potential to continue working on positive projects for the island and its residents.

Since its establishment in November 2017, Hope Haven is dedicated to serving the community. The center, a part of the non-governmental organization Raise Me Up, was made possible through the collective efforts of founder Brittney O’Daniel, donors, and the San Pedro Lions Club. With the support of other donors and volunteers, the project has thrived over the years. Today, the center continues to provide shelter for exploited women and children of San Pedro. The non-profit organization is committed to expanding its services in the community and further developing an empowerment center specializing in women’s training, including sewing classes, massage therapy, financial literacy, and refrigeration.

Hope Haven is committed to providing children with a safe and healthy environment, believing every child deserves to grow up in such conditions. Their facilities are located on Lion Street, adjacent to Maya Island Air Terminal. They can be reached at telephone number 226-2333 and are also active on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/HopeHavenBZ.