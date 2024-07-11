San Pedro Town Council offering summer jobs to high school students

As summer approaches, students enter their holiday season. This year, San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is offering exciting jobs that provide seasonal employment for students on vacation from school. The purpose is to help students finance their schooling and registration fees and keep them engaged and busy during summer break. The program, led by Mayor Wally Nuñez and Councilor Dianeli Aranda in partnership with the Women’s, Youths, and Children’s Affairs Department in Ambergris Caye, promises a rewarding experience and valuable financial support.

Each student will receive their pay weekly, and fifty percent of their wage will go towards paying off their school fees, while the remainder will be their weekly allowance.

The program started on Wednesday, July 10th, and runs until Friday, August 2nd. Students must gather in downtown San Pedro, Central Park at 8M, and work through noon, with an hour lunch break. They then return at 1PM and work until 4PM. Daily tasks include raking, collecting garbage and debris at the beach, sweeping the streets, and maintaining the island clean and at a high standard. The SPTC is looking for energetic and hardworking students to apply for the three weeks of part-time employment.

Applications are available at the SPTC office on Barrier Reef Dr. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 5PM and Friday from 8AM to 4 PM. Students must apply at the SPTC office and present their social security card and high school ID. They must also fill out the application form available at the front desk. Since limited spaces are available, students are advised to apply promptly.

The SPTC sends its warmest wishes to the students on summer vacation and encourages sophomores to continue working towards their accomplishments and the upcoming school year.