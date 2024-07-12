Housing lot project slated for northern Ambergris Caye

The lack of available land for housing in certain parts of Belize has become a long-standing issue, particularly on the Cayes, where many Belizeans are eager to acquire land for building their homes. To tackle this problem, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez has announced a new housing project for a subdivision in northern Ambergris Caye. The project is currently in the planning stage and is expected to come to fruition in the upcoming months.

Perez mentioned that his team is searching for a suitable area in northern Ambergris Caye. Before issuing any house lots, the area will be equipped with the necessary utility services. Perez emphasized the importance of proper planning, stating that in the past, house lots were allocated in remote locations without access to essential services such as utilities and roads. “In the past, house lots were given out to people in the middle of the jungle without access to basic services. We want to do things properly; when we get the piece of land, it will be subdivided into house lots and surveyed,” said Perez. He assured that land distribution would be carried out correctly and fairly.

Additionally, the subdivision will include a well-planned road network. Perez explained that the cost of the house lots would reflect the expenses incurred in dividing the area, surveying, and establishing road infrastructure. Moreover, individuals acquiring the land must pay the government for the property. Perez emphasized that their aim is not just to distribute land but to ensure that the area is adequately developed as a housing site for residents.

With a population of over 20,000 at any given time, San Pedro, Ambergris Caye continues to be the fastest-growing municipality in the country. Many Belizeans from the mainland have made Ambergris Caye their home. However, many have been renting for years. A few of these residents told The Sun that Ambergris Caye is their home, and they want to invest in their own house. “We are tired of paying rent. We need our own house,” a resident said, hoping to be part of this upcoming housing program.

Most of the island’s urbanized area are in the southern portion. The only part where the government hopes to find enough land for a housing project is on the island’s northern side. Some people have already started relocating to some areas of north Ambergris Caye. Some of these places still lack utility services, but they remain hopeful that such services will eventually reach their areas as north Ambergris Caye develops.