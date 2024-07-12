Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye donates massage tables to community Blood Drive Group

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive team received two massage tables from the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye. This generous donation will significantly enhance the upcoming blood drives that usually occur at the Washington University of Health and Science (WUHS), which does not have beds. The tables will be a crucial addition, providing a more comfortable experience for donors during the blood collection process.

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group team, made up of volunteers, is grateful for this assistance. They shared that this would enable them to conduct blood drives in other locations lacking beds. The group’s coordinator, Ashty Dennison, said Rotary’s contribution demonstrates the strength of community collaboration. “We can give our donors a comfortable experience with these new tables, which is essential to maintaining high participation rates and guaranteeing a consistent blood supply for those in need,” she stated. The blood drive group is relatively young and comprises WUHS students and other community members that the Belize Blood Bank supports. They have hosted two blood drives so far and look forward to hosting another one on September 14th and December 14th to ensure an adequate supply for residents and visitors to the island.

These quarterly blood drives are lifelines for the San Pedro community during emergencies. The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group encourages all eligible donors to participate, and new donors are invited to support this invaluable community project. Increased participation in these blood drives can make a significant difference in the well-being of our community.

Susan Fenske, former president of the island’s Rotary Club, emphasized the importance of these partnerships. She believes that the group’s efforts to enhance the blood supply for residents and visitors align with Rotary’s ongoing commitment to serving Ambergris Caye. The club’s new president, Rafael Torres, also acknowledges the significance of these collaborations for the benefit of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and its tourism community.