Friday, July 12, 2024
Community and Society

Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye donates massage tables to community Blood Drive Group

Share

The San Pedro Community Blood Drive team received two massage tables from the Rotary Club of Ambergris Caye. This generous donation will significantly enhance the upcoming blood drives that usually occur at the Washington University of Health and Science (WUHS), which does not have beds. The tables will be a crucial addition, providing a more comfortable experience for donors during the blood collection process.
The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group team, made up of volunteers, is grateful for this assistance. They shared that this would enable them to conduct blood drives in other locations lacking beds. The group’s coordinator, Ashty Dennison, said Rotary’s contribution demonstrates the strength of community collaboration. “We can give our donors a comfortable experience with these new tables, which is essential to maintaining high participation rates and guaranteeing a consistent blood supply for those in need,” she stated. The blood drive group is relatively young and comprises WUHS students and other community members that the Belize Blood Bank supports. They have hosted two blood drives so far and look forward to hosting another one on September 14th and December 14th to ensure an adequate supply for residents and visitors to the island.
These quarterly blood drives are lifelines for the San Pedro community during emergencies. The San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group encourages all eligible donors to participate, and new donors are invited to support this invaluable community project. Increased participation in these blood drives can make a significant difference in the well-being of our community.
Susan Fenske, former president of the island’s Rotary Club, emphasized the importance of these partnerships. She believes that the group’s efforts to enhance the blood supply for residents and visitors align with Rotary’s ongoing commitment to serving Ambergris Caye. The club’s new president, Rafael Torres, also acknowledges the significance of these collaborations for the benefit of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and its tourism community.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun