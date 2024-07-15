Letter to the Editor: Thank you note by the San Pedro Community Blood Drive

Dear Editor,

For our most recent blood drive, the San Pedro Community Blood Drive Group was able to partner with the Washington University of Health and Science. We wish to thank all those who came to donate blood on June 15. Members of the Ambergris Caye community generously donated 18 pints of blood, which can potentially save the lives of up to 54 persons.

We especially want to thank the following sponsors who made this blood drive a huge success. We could not have done it without your help! Blue Water Grill, Bowen and Bowen, Brooklyn Bros Bagels, Caliente Restaurant, Caribbean Villas Hotel, Carts Belize, Castillio’s Hardware, Caye Bank, Caye Design Studios, CG Esthetics, Coleman’s Barbershop, El Charro Buffet & Mexican Food, El Patio Grill, Estel’s Dine by the Sea, Fresh N Go, Gallery 501, Hidden Treasures, Kaydan’s Ceviche Stall, Local Cart Rental, Nauti Crab Bar and Restaurant, Patz Delicatessen, Ramon’s Village Beach Resort, Reef Radio and TV, Royal Caribbean Resort, San Pedro Belize Express Water Taxi, San Pedro Lions Club, San Pedro Town Council, Seven Seas Hotel, Someplace South CafeBar, and The Chocolate Company.

Additionally, we want to thank all the volunteers who helped to ensure that the June 15 blood drive was a success: Sofia Dasi, Princessa Erikson, Harsha Ghanta, Councillor Marina Kay, Melanie Halliday, Jiya Jain, Jenifer Jerald, Harish Karthikeyan, Drew Lehman, Brenda LeTendre, Manish Makasare, Maitri Mehta, Emmerson Michael, Adri Pretorius, Phillip Ramsey, and Helly Shah. Special recognition goes to the Dean of Washington University of Health and Science, Dr. Javier Zuniga.

A special thanks goes to Councilor Dianelli Aranda for all the help she provided to ensure the blood drive was a success. Also, a huge thank you to the San Pedro Branch of the Rotary Club for their generous donation of two massage tables that will be used in future drives.

Furthermore, we especially thank the team from the Belize National Transfusion Services from Belize City who gave up their weekend time to come to San Pedro to collect the blood: Ruby Aquilin, Marieli Cob, Adrian Martinez, and Alma Trejo.

Finally, we want to let the Ambergris Caye community know that the next blood drives for 2024 are scheduled for September 14 and December 14. Dear readers, we hope that those of you ages 18 and 65 and in good health will put these dates on your calendars so that you too can give the gift of life!

NOTE: For any blood emergency, please WhatsApp +501 615 4300 for more information on requesting blood.

Thank you: Ashty Dennison (SPCBDG Co-Coordinator)

“The greatest demonstration of love is the gift of life through blood donation.”