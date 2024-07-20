Secret Beach Road improvements underway

Secret Beach is one of the most visited areas on the island by tourists and locals who travel to the popular location for relaxation while enjoying the water, sun, drinks, and food offered at cool restaurants and bars. The area is trafficked by business and property owners who also commute daily. To renovate the only road that accesses this area, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), in collaboration with the Belize Tourism Board (BTB), partnered to gather resources to rehabilitate the road, providing proper infrastructure for a less bumpy ride, reducing travel time and improving comfort. The project began in April of this year and includes reconstructing a portion of the street with cement and pavement.

For further details on the project, the San Pedro Sun interviewed Ernesto Bardalez, Councilor in charge of the Road Works and Infrastructure portfolio. “We have started an initiative to rehabilitate a portion of the road that leads to Secret Beach. It is planned to fix two miles up north of the road located on the northwest coast of the island, a project that started in April of this year. And even though we don’t have a set time or date when this project will be completed, it is planned that in the future, we will fix the entire road that leads to the area. For this particular project, we have partnered with the collaboration of the BTB, gathering materials to replenish this area with much-needed fixtures. Our goal is to eliminate potholes and the rough conditions of this road, providing tourists and locals with a much smoother ride when visiting the location. Following the much-needed renovation, to a much better condition, making the transportation of services and goods to this area of Ambergris Caye, home to Belizeans and hoteliers, more efficient,” he stated.

The SPTC continues to upgrade road networks across the island to improve all subdivisions of the Ambergris Caye. For further details and updates on road works and infrastructure, visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/