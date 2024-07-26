New playground installed at Boca del Rio Beach Park

The Crocs Sunset Sports Bar team, along with supporters and donors, launched the San Pedro Belize Christmas Collection project during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The initiative provided thousands of meals to those affected by the pandemic and distributed toys to children at their respective schools across the island. The project has since expanded its impact on the community. On Tuesday, July 23rd, a dedication ceremony was held for a brand-new playground at the Boca del Rio Beach Park.

The fundraising program, led by Crocs Sunset Sports Bar’s Yener Ivan Luna and other supporters, dedicated months of work to this project. Luna expressed gratitude to every volunteer and sponsor who helped fundraise and coordinate the efforts to bring the playground to San Pedro. The San Pedro Town Council was also acknowledged for their assistance. The Christmas Collection group shared that while planning and fundraising for the playground and assisting some schools, Wisdom Playgrounds from North Carolina, USA, joined the efforts and generously donated the playground. The playground company, known as the number one playground equipment manufacturer in the USA, was represented by its president, Kim Haemker, who has been visiting San Pedro for over 20 years and has always wanted to carry out a playground project here.

In addition to the playground project, the group works with primary schools to understand their needs. Ambergris Caye Elementary School and The Island Academy requested STEAM kits, which include science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics components. Holy Cross Anglican School and Isla Bonita Elementary requested musical instruments. At the same time, the San Pedro Roman Catholic Primary School and the New Horizon Seventh Day Adventist School expressed the need for laptops for their computer laboratories. The Christmas Collection crew hopes these projects will provide a foundation for the schools to expand their student offerings.

The dedication ceremony also involved the distribution of items to representatives of two pre-schools, followed by presenting a $3,000 check to the San Pedro Town Council’s Diani Aranda. The funds will benefit the organization Include Me 2, which provides therapy programs for children on the island affected by autism.

The ceremony concluded with the unveiling of the playground dedication sign, acknowledging the major supporters and donors. Before wrapping up, Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and thanked Wisdom Playgrounds for their generosity. The playground is undergoing final touches and will soon be ready for the island’s children.