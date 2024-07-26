San Pedro and Caye Caulker Councils awarded for outstanding service to the community

The island municipalities of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker were acknowledged and honored by the Ministry of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labor, and Local Government for their outstanding contributions from 2023-2024. In a ceremony held on July 19th, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) was the only town administration awarded for its exemplary achievements in championing digital advancement, demonstrating financial stewardship, promoting transparency, and empowering community engagement. The Caye Caulker Village Council was recognized for its extraordinary governance, community stewardship, and steadfast dedication to fostering growth, transparency, and prosperity, which have significantly impacted the local community.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez expressed pride in his administration’s accomplishments, attributing them to dedication and hard work. “We are very happy. Through our exceptional performance, we have successfully transformed the council from its previous state to its current stability,” the Mayor stated. Nuñez and his team assumed leadership of the SPTC under the People’s United Party in 2021, inheriting a town council facing significant financial challenges and lacking essential equipment. He emphasized that sacrifice and hard work are required to bring about improvements. During their initial three-year term, they completed significant projects, including constructing a new bridge in the Boca del Rio area and initiating an infrastructure project to pave the main streets of all subdivisions.

At the beginning of their second term in 2024, Nuñez’s administration continued to prioritize infrastructural projects on the island. They also focused on youth programs such as sports and partnered with local organizations to enhance public areas and improve services on the island. Nuñez mentioned that they are also implementing more safety initiatives to make the streets and neighborhoods safer for islanders and visitors. Nuñez and the SPTC expressed their gratitude to everyone for their support and confidence, emphasizing the crucial role of the community in their success.

Caye Caulker was one of six villages that received recognition. Caye Caulker Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott was thrilled to accept the award for her island village. She stated, “This is an incredible achievement. It would not have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our amazing council members, past and present staff, families, and the unwavering support of our wonderful community of Caye Caulker.” The village council expressed their gratitude to the community for their trust, participation, and support, acknowledging the significant contributions of all council members.

The Minister of Rural Transformation, Community Development, Labor, and Local Government, the Honorable Oscar Requena, presided over the award ceremony and recognized four water boards, including Belize Water Services Limited. The Social Security Board was also awarded for its impactful contributions and collaborative engagement in achieving the department’s objectives.

The San Pedro Sun joins islanders in congratulating San Pedro, Caye Caulker, and all the awardees for their remarkable achievements and contributions.