SPTC working to restrict large trucks and trailers from downtown San Pedro

The issue of large trucks in downtown San Pedro Town may soon be resolved through a policy developed by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC). If successful, this policy will prohibit large sand/dump trucks from traveling through downtown and require them to be transported by barge. Additionally, no trailers over 20 feet long will be permitted in the town core area. The SPTC aims to proceed with these plans following discussions with their administration in the coming week.

The issue of large trailers and dump trucks results from the rapidly growing construction industry in San Pedro. Despite SPTC establishing specific schedules for these trucks to pass through the downtown area, it remains a daily concern for residents and visitors. On Tuesday, July 23rd, Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez announced the administration’s plan to prohibit these large vehicles from driving through town, citing their negative impact on street infrastructure and tourism. The Mayor proposed transporting the trucks on barges from identified areas along the island’s western coast to their respective destinations. Some companies along the eastern coast are already using this practice. Under the proposed policy, the ban on large trucks would begin from the southern gas station at the corner of Blake Street and Seagrape Drive and extend to the Boca del Rio bridge.

Concerning trailers exceeding 20 feet used to transport and deliver goods, the Mayor said smaller ones will need to be used. He noted that some companies have already adhered to this recommendation by using shorter trailers. This new policy addresses the growing issues of congestion in the downtown area. Residents have reported on several occasions the inconvenience caused by these long trailers and large trucks, particularly on the corner of Tarpon and Almond Streets downtown. This area is frequented by motorists and pedestrians, including primary school students at the nearby Roman Catholic Primary School. The ban on these large vehicles is expected to relieve downtown streets from traffic congestion and make the area safer for pedestrians.

On the corner of Tarpon and Almond Streets in April of this year, there was almost a tragic incident involving a large dump truck and a man on a bicycle. This prompted an online petition to monitor this issue better. The accident occurred when the individual was reportedly pinned to a utility post as a huge truck tried to make a right turn at the end of the street. Passersby said they alerted the cyclist just in time.

Medical personnel quickly responded and assisted the bicyclist, who was treated for minor injuries. The online petition can be found at https://shorturl.at/d6WYe. It is still active and was created by islander and university student Carina Paz.

On July 20th, another traffic disruption in the downtown area occurred when a 40-foot container truck got stuck while attempting to turn onto Almond and Angel Coral Streets. The intersection remained blocked for several hours, causing chaos as motorists couldn’t use these essential streets. To resolve the situation, a forklift had to be brought in to lift and maneuverer the container through the narrow turn. Many people affected by the long delay strongly expressed dissatisfaction, suggesting that large trucks, especially those carrying containers, should be transported by barge rather than trying to navigate through the limited space in the downtown area.

Upon learning about the planned initiative, a few residents welcomed the idea, stating that it benefits all of San Pedro. They noted that the island will continue developing, but there must be order. Those looking forward to this new regulation also hope it is respected and firmly enforced.