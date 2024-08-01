Belize commemorates Emancipation Day

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, Belize observes Emancipation Day, which commemorates the liberation of our enslaved African ancestors. It is a day of remembrance and celebration, honoring the resilience and strength of those who endured the hardships of slavery. The arrival of the first enslaved people from Africa in 1838 marked the beginning of a difficult era of forced labor on European plantations and mines across the Caribbean islands. This year marks the fourth year Belize has joined other Caribbean islands in celebrating this historic day.

During this time, the native ethnicities and Africans encountered significant challenges. However, they also demonstrated resilience and resistance. In the Caribbean, there were several slave rebellions, and in Belize, individuals successfully escaped and formed communities, displaying immense strength and determination. Even though many people remained enslaved, their endurance and perseverance played a crucial role in the growth and development of empires.

The persistent efforts against slavery led to significant legislative action, culminating in the approval of the Slavery Abolition Act by the British Parliament in 1833. This crucial step ultimately resulted in the abolition of slavery in the new continent. After emancipation, both formerly enslaved people and enslavers underwent a transitional period of apprenticeship as a form of reparation. Additionally, financial compensation was provided to enslavers for the loss of their slaves. Following abolition, formerly enslaved people faced the challenge of lacking access to land or businesses, leading many to seek employment from their former masters or accept low-wage work.

Since then, Emancipation Day has served as an opportunity for reflection in most English-speaking Caribbean nations, enabling a deeper understanding of the pre-enslavement African history and the resilience of our ancestors. In Belize, the formal recognition of Emancipation Day as a public and bank holiday in 2014 marked a significant step forward in acknowledging this historic event.

Therefore, on August 1, we come together to pay tribute to our ancestors who persevered through the chains of slavery and to reaffirm our commitment to the ongoing pursuit of freedom, justice, and equality.

Belize celebrates Emancipation Day with the Eboe Town Festival in the Yabra Green area of Belize City. Co-founded by Bredda David and the National Kriol Council, the festival celebrates Creole culture with live performances, display booths, art, and culinary delights.