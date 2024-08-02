GOB works to improve the lives of the disabled and elderly in Belize

The Disabilities Bill 2024, a significant milestone in the Belizean legislative history, is advancing towards full parliamentary approval from the Belize government. This bill underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to recognizing and safeguarding the rights of all Belizeans, regardless of disabilities or age. The Government of Belize has demonstrated a robust dedication to establishing a comprehensive legal framework to support individuals with various frailties, including physical, intellectual, and sensory impairments.

In its comprehensive nature, the bill outlines a detailed plan to address the specific needs in five key areas, including improved access to education, healthcare, job opportunities, social inclusion within the community, and empowerment. This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s commitment to addressing all aspects of disability and ensuring the well-being of all Belizeans.

According to Marshall Nuñez, the Disability Coordinator for the Ministry of Human Development, the first step in addressing the needs of disabled individuals in Belize was taken in 2011 when the government signed and ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. Nuñez noted little progress from 2011 to 2021 and hopes for more effective recovery and collaboration this year. “Since 2011, I have been involved in various initiatives, and advocating for people with disabilities has been among the most fulfilling experiences of my life. We hope that government approval will make this standard efficient. This bill addresses every type of disability and is essentially universal to people with disabilities,” said Nuñez.

Once the bill is passed, a commission of representatives from various stakeholders and organizations dedicated to assisting people will be established to implement the laws. This commission will be empowered to formulate policies and recommend additional laws to ensure improved living conditions for those in need. Through this bill, it is recognized that persons with disabilities require access to the same services and opportunities as those without a disability. For instance, there is a need to access education and healthcare and earn an income, as well as other services like rehabilitation and assistive devices such as wheelchairs or braille materials.

“For me, one of the most gratifying things is to have been granted or afforded the opportunity to be a chief voice and advocate for and on behalf of people with disabilities,” ended Nuñez

The draft Disabilities Bill 2024 can be viewed at https://www.nationalassembly.gov.bz/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Disabilities-Bill-2024.pdf.