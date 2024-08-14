Iconic Jaguar’s Temple Nightclub demolished

The iconic Jaguar’s Temple Nightclub, a cornerstone of the local nightlife, has entered its final chapter. The demolition of the building, which began on July 31, 2024, is a significant moment for the community. Initially built as a movie theater, the building transformed into one of the island’s most popular attractions for party seekers, thanks to the support of local patrons and the interest of tourists. After decades in operation, the nightclub closed down in 2023.

Proprietor Pedro Salazar Jr. shared a few words with local media, stating, “Indeed, it’s a bittersweet moment having to demolish such an iconic place. A building with plenty of history behind it that started as a theater. For now, we have decided to dismantle the building because it is in a very deplorable state. We don’t have concrete plans yet but are exploring various options for the next project. I can tell you this much. While Jaguars Temple built a name for itself, we intend to keep it as a brand for future buildings.”

Well-known for its karaoke competitions and Ladies Night, Jaguar’s Temple provided much fun and entertainment. As Ambergris Caye continues to grow and develop, the San Pedro community remembers this pioneer local business that has shaped the island’s economy.