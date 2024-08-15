Belize Port Authority Hosts Maritime Summer Camp

The Belize Port Authority (BPA) hosted a week-long summer camp for the youth of Ambergris Caye from August 5th to August 9th. The camp took place at San Pedro Lions Den and attracted 28 children. The program aimed to involve the campers in enriching maritime experiences and provide them with insight into the BPA’s daily activities.

During the camp, the BPA and military organizations such as the Belize Defense Force (BDF) and the Belize Coast Guard (BCG) actively participated to showcase their roles in the country’s maritime defense. Throughout the week, campers enjoyed fun and engaging summer games and activities that were enjoyable and taught new safety and leadership skills.

At the end of the camp, the Area Representative, Honorable Andre Perez, presented the children with participation certificates. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the campers for allowing us to share information about the Belize Port Authority, the various organizations we collaborate with, and the services we offer. In return, you taught us so much and brought out the best in our instructors,” said BPA in a social media post.

The BPA appreciated the San Pedro Lions Club for providing the venue and gratitude to all the island children who participated in the summer camp. Additionally, the BPA commended the organizing team’s outstanding performance, including Research and Training Officer Ms. Elizabeth Ranguy, Port State Control Officer Mr. Jose Puc, Public Relations Officer Ms. Lisa Duran, Sgt—Danna Ciego from the Belize Defence Force, and OCdt Herman Aldana from the Belize Coast Guard. The Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) and the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) supported the event by providing the children with fruits, snacks, meals, and beverages.

BPA has been hosting similar summer camps across coastal communities in Belize. They look forward to next year’s summer camp program and continuing to nourish the country’s young minds and future leaders.