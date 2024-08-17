SPTC reminds residents to practice proper garbage disposal

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) emphasizes the importance of maintaining Ambergris Caye’s cleanliness. This is not just the council’s responsibility but a collective duty of all residents to preserve the island’s appeal as a tourist destination and ensure the welfare of the local community. The SPTC staff has observed a notable increase in the accumulation of improperly disposed trash within the town limits, especially in residential areas. The council urgently appeals to residents to fulfill their responsibility by properly bagging and disposing of all waste.

According to SPTC, many residents are not disposing of their garbage correctly and are failing to use designated bins during garbage collection. This is a serious issue that needs immediate attention. The council is not just urging but requiring all residents to adhere to guidelines and unite as a community to maintain the cleanliness and hospitability of the island.

Here are the revised guidelines for garbage disposal on Ambergris Caye: All household garbage should be securely bagged before disposal; Residents are responsible for maintaining a designated and well-maintained garbage receptacle on their property; Garbage receptacles should be placed within the owner’s property and only placed on the streetside on scheduled pickup days; The number and size of receptacles should be appropriate for the number of homes on each property; Residents are required to separate green waste, such as branches, lumber, and debris, as well as domestic yard waste, including appliances, old furniture, and large plastics. Please note that only household garbage can be placed in the designated receptacles; all other types of waste must be taken to the transfer station at your own expense.

The SPTC advises all residents to make extra efforts to prevent pets from interfering with garbage. Should garbage become dispersed before collection, residents must conscientiously repackage the waste. The SPTC staff expresses appreciation for the cooperation of all residents. It emphasizes that these guidelines are instituted to bolster the efforts of the SPTC maintenance crew to uphold the cleanliness of La Isla Bonita. For further updates and information from the SPTC, please visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/. Thank you for your attention.