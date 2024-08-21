Update on San Pedro street paving and budget status

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) is engaged in initiatives to enhance Ambergris Caye’s road access and infrastructure. This endeavor focuses on improving various subdivisions, namely the main street in DFC, San Juan, Caribeña Street, Coconut Drive, and San Pedrito, which have historically faced poor road conditions. The objective is to elevate the quality of life for all residents by facilitating improved road access through essential repairs.

In a recent interview with The San Pedro Sun, Councilor Ernesto Bardalez, responsible for Road Works and Infrastructure, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of street improvements in San Pedro. Bardalez highlighted that the paving of streets such as Caribeña Street and Coconut Drive is underway, with the first phase nearing completion. Additionally, he outlined that the subsequent phase would prioritize installing drainage systems for these streets.

When questioned about the budget allocated for infrastructure, Bardalez affirmed that the funding earmarked for street paving remains consistent. Furthermore, he noted that the focus has now shifted towards revitalizing unpaved streets in residential areas such as San Mateo, San Pedrito, and the island’s northern region. However, he acknowledged the challenges posed by working on these streets during the rainy season due to the presence of wet quarry material essential for the project. He emphasized the necessity of allowing water to drain from significant potholes before commencing construction activities.

Conducting work in waterlogged areas could prompt swampy conditions, impeding the tasks. Bardalez also conveyed gratitude for the understanding and support extended by all residents regarding the upcoming street upgrades, including paving and rehabilitation. Furthermore, he highlighted SPTC’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the provision of proper infrastructure for all stakeholders.

For further updates on the island’s road works and infrastructure, please visit https://www.facebook.com/SPtowncouncil/.