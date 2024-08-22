Thursday, August 22, 2024
Belize Home Composting Program comes to San Pedro

A new Recycle Organic Program is on the horizon for Belize and for the first time on Ambergris Caye. This initiative aims to divert organic waste from landfills and create nutrient-rich garden compost. Organized in partnership between Recycle Organics and the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority (BSWMA), with Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) support, the program strives to reduce methane gas in Belize’s waste sector, with a workshop scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 29th in San Pedro Town. The location and time will soon be announced.
Under the Home Composting program, workshop participants will receive a home composting kit. The kit includes a composting bin, an aeration stick, and a small bucket to collect organic waste from the kitchen. In addition, participants will receive training sessions on how to effectively use the composting kit and establish a successful composting system at home.

Photo Courtesy of BSWMA

For additional information about the workshop, The San Pedro Sun contacted Executive Director Allison Bender-Corbett. When asked to elaborate on the nature of the project, he responded, “We can accelerate Belize’s climate ambition on the ground, so the municipalities are ready once the country’s national waste strategy is finalized. This approach fosters synergies and supports the common goal of reducing methane emissions from solid waste, contributing effectively to global climate mitigation efforts,” he said, adding that engaging stakeholders at the local and municipal levels is necessary for implementing projects in organic waste management as waste is managed locally.

Photo Courtesy of BSWMA

In addition, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Honorable Steven Guilbeault, expressed Canada’s support for Belize in its efforts to reduce climate-warming methane emissions from its solid waste sector. He highlighted that organic waste is the third largest source of methane emissions globally. He emphasized the cost-effectiveness of home composting in reducing waste sent to landfills and cutting methane emissions. Minister Guilbeault commended Belize for its leadership in this area and expressed Canada’s commitment to collaborating with Belize to help achieve their goals under the Global Methane Pledge, aiming to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

Photo Courtesy of Recycle Organics

For more information on recycling organics, visit the recycling organics website at https://recycleorganics.org. To participate in the first time-ever Belize Home Composting Program, and sign up for the event visit: https://recycleorganics.org/sign-up-for-the-home-composting-program-in-belize/

