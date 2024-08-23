Braylon Realty Group hosts third annual back-to-school giveaway drive

Two hundred fifty school bags containing supplies were distributed to a group of children in San Pedro Town on Sunday, August 18th. The initiative, dubbed ‘Bak Dah Skul Give a Weh,’ is a project by Coda Adams, co-owner of Braylon Realty Group. This is the third year that the school supply giveaway program has benefited island students with the assistance of the Community Policing Unit at the San Pedro Police Formation and San Pedro Women’s Department.

The event, held at Central Park from 2PM to 5PM, saw volunteers and members of Adams’ team welcome the cheerful recipients of the school bags. Some of the school backpacks included erasers, pencils, crayons, notebooks, and other useful supplies. In addition, lunch was provided, and live music entertained the recipients. Adams mentioned that Braylon Realty Group awarded three students’ stylish shoes for maintaining good grades and good behavior in school.

The recipients of these school backpacks included 24 children recommended by Corporal Adrian Flores and Police Officer Harris Gabourel. Adams said he visited specific locations on the island and distributed tickets for the giveaway drive. Another characteristic of the charitable event included haircuts, allowing children to start classes looking fresh and ready to tackle the new school year. Adams said the event proceeded peacefully, and every child attending it left happy with big smiles on their faces.

Adams and his company thanked everyone for their support in making the annual event possible again. Special thanks go to the Community Policing Unit, the San Pedro Women’s Department, and San Pedro Lions Club members for assisting in distributing the school backpacks and supplies.