Saturday, August 24, 2024
Community and Society

San Pedro Institute of Culinary Education at Holy Cross

Share

Starting in September 2024, the San Pedro Institute of Culinary Education (SPICE) will offer a fifteen-week culinary program in collaboration with the Holy Cross Anglican School and Gaynor’s School. The goal is to teach professional culinary techniques, starting with essential skills such as sautéing, braising, roasting, grilling, and egg cookery. The program is a part-time educational activity to accommodate those interested in learning about culinary skills.

Location for classed

The exact date when the classes will begin is yet to be confirmed, but it will take place at the Holy Cross Anglican School, established in 2006 as the first tuition-free primary school in San Pedro. The school has significantly impacted Ambergris Caye by providing essential education to children without access to primary schooling. Affiliated with the Anglican Archdiocese of Belize, the school serves 425 students and is the second-largest primary school on the island. However, reports indicate that many who reside in San Pedro never complete high school, highlighting the need for further educational support through vocational training.
To address this, Holy Cross is launching a vocational training initiative, starting with culinary skills training in partnership with experienced culinary professionals Dan and Gaynor Grant from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. This pilot project aims to expand vocational training in the future and have a transformative impact similar to primary school.
Gaynor Grant, the owner and operator of Gaynor’s School of Cooking in Pittsburgh, developed a 15-week course. He originally started the cooking school offshoot named “Peter Kumps” in New York City, New York, USA and later moved to Pittsburgh in 1994, renaming the school Gaynor’s School of Cooking. Gaynor’s philosophy of cooking education to professional standards is to provide educational and touristic opportunities to the fresh young minds of Ambergris Caye, helping them to develop permanent skills and obtain employment.
For more information regarding the project, visit https://www.spicebz.com/about-us, or to view the “Art of Fine Cooking” series, visit www.gaynorsschoolofcooking.com.

Read more

 

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Local News

You can contact us at:
#63 Barrier Reef Drive,
San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Belize
Tel: 011-501-226-2070
WhatsApp: +501-611-1947
E-mail: [email protected]

Support Local Journalism

For the first time in the history of the island’s community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Click to Donate

Trending

Categories

© San Pedro Sun