Stakeholders want enforcement against businesses illegally soliciting at ports of entry

For the past few years, the issue of soliciting and traffic congestion near the ports of entry to San Pedro Town has been a constant challenge. The problem is mainly observed near the water taxi terminals and the John Greif II Municipal Airports, and affected stakeholders are asking local authorities to do something about it. They noted that it interferes with the activities of law-abiding businesses and, at peak times of the day, adds to the congestion in the downtown area. These stakeholders urge the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) to enforce their regulations against this ongoing violation.

In October 2023, the SPTC issued restrictions, mainly to golf cart rentals at these ports of entry, prohibiting them from parking, loading, unloading, and soliciting business. These restrictions did not sit well with some of the rentals, who asked for the regulation to also investigate the issue of taxi drivers taking up street space. Since then, there has been visible solicitation in these areas, with golf cart rentals and taxi drivers offering their services to newly arrived visitors to San Pedro. Those concerned stakeholders say these regulations are not enforced.

One golf cart rental, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared that his company only visits the water taxi terminals and the local airport to pick up pre-booked guests. They shared that other rental employee with a trade license, but no physical offices, visit these places to solicit and take up parking space. They added that as per the trade license regulations, golf cart rental companies must operate within their premises. They believe that if there are law-abiding businesses, those breaking the rules should be dealt with, as their behavior at the water taxis or airport gives visitors an unpleasant impression of the island.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez briefly said that they are working with the San Pedro Police Formation on the issue through a trade committee. Attempts to reach the Mayor’s office for further comments were unsuccessful, as he was unavailable.

Many residents witnessing the daily issue added that proper planning can manage the situation regarding soliciting and traffic. However, they believe the problem will continue growing without adequate enforcement.