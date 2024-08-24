Toll fees help finance Boca del Rio Bridge maintenance

In June 2023, the Boca del Rio Bridge (Sir Barry Bowen Bridge) was reconstructed and reopened. The bridge was transformed significantly from an unstable, wooden bridge to a two-lane concrete structure. As always, regular maintenance is pivotal to keeping the bridge in good condition, and as such, collecting a toll continues to be implemented to subsidize the cost. Private vehicles are exempt.

The bridge recently underwent some maintenance that required one of its lanes to be closed. The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) noted that these inspections are needed to ensure the structure’s sturdiness. Other maintenance includes reinforcing the railings, fixing lights, and painting the bridge, among other works. To keep these rounds of essential maintenance on the structure, the SPTC urges those required to pay the toll to do so and understand that their contribution goes far in keeping the bridge safe. Bridge passes (stickers) can be purchased at the traffic department’s office on the ground floor of the SPTC building on Barrier Reef Drive. Monthly or yearly stickers are available and must be posted on the vehicle. For every purchase of six months, motorists get one month free.

The SPTC recently published the current prices for the toll based on the vehicle categories. For Polaris, ATVs, and taxi vans, the toll is $50 per month. Pick-up trucks and transfer vans are charged $150 monthly. Mid-size trucks like F-350 and 450 are charged $200 monthly, while tractors, flatbeds, and other trucks, the bridge pass, go for $300 monthly. There is no charge for private golf carts or private vehicles smaller than a cart. Golf cart rental companies can purchase fleet passes for $250 per month for up to 15 golf carts.

The bridge reconstruction was one of the main projects when Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez came into office in March 2021. The old bridge was in dire condition, and there was a concern that it could collapse. The ambitious project saw the total dismantling of the previous bridge, which was primarily built from wood for a concrete structure. In the end, the total investment was $5.2 million, which came from a loan that, according to the Mayor, is also being paid by the toll. SPTC notes the importance of paying the toll as it enables them to keep the bridge safe and functional for everyone.