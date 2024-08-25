Domestic violence – what it is and how to get help

Domestic violence is a controlling and coercive behavior that can include physical abuse, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, sexual abuse, or financial abuse. Many people suffer silently from various forms of domestic violence. In Belize, the patriarchal societal structure has led to a concerning statistic – 50% of Belizean women report being victims of intimate partner violence during their adult lives. This high proportion signifies that half of the women in Belize aged eighteen and over have experienced domestic violence but have not reported it. To highlight the plight of the substantial number of battered women in Belize, suggested ways exist for society to become more proactive and responsive to these victims’ dire circumstances.

For more information, the San Pedro Sun spoke with Ms. Gianne L Gillett, the Gender Development Officer for the branch here in San Pedro. “When it comes to domestic violence, there should be no judgment. Unfortunately, most victims tend to feel ashamed and blame themselves for these situations. I believe that we should change this negative mindset and create an environment where survivors of domestic violence can feel safe to come forward and seek help. We strongly encourage both men and women who may be victims of domestic violence to seek assistance by reporting their cases and not suffer in silence. For urgent assistance in cases of active domestic violence, we kindly request victims to reach out to the Police Department at their earliest convenience by dialing 206-2022,” she stated. The department wants to emphasize that they can help address these situations. Survivors of domestic violence are encouraged to come forward and seek help, as it is never too late to speak up.

Services offered at the Ministry of Human Development, Families, and Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Department here in San Pedro include court advocacy, assistance with obtaining protection orders, help with filling out court applications, provision of information about domestic violence, job preparation, professional development assistance, food, and grocery support, rent assistance, and aid in identifying emergency placement. Domestic violence shelter locations are confidential due to safety concerns against perpetrators targeting them; these buildings do exist to assist victims with shelter when needed.

Gillett can be reached at her office phone number, 206-0445, or her personal work phone number, 501-615-5204. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MHDFIPA/.