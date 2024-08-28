Another successful spay and neuter campaign held at Saga Humane Society

During the week of Sunday, August 18th, to Friday, August 23rd, the Saga Humane Society carried out an important initiative. They provided complimentary spaying and neutering services for the local community of Ambergris Caye. The program was successful, with 107 dogs undergoing the essential procedure. The dedicated team, including Nurse Lisa Oldroyd, Ingrid Lima, Dr. Laureen Battlefield, and event sponsor Terry Stone, played crucial roles in helping promote responsible pet ownership on the island.

Nurse Oldroyd, who traveled from North Carolina, United States, shared insights about the initiative. She explained, “We collaborated with an organization called Traveling Animal Doctors. Our mission involved offering free spaying, neutering, and vaccinations for pets in areas with a high population of stray animals. Additionally, we conducted tests for diseases caused by ticks and mosquitoes and provided treatment when necessary. We fundraised to finance our trip as volunteers, making the services free for the local community. We also vaccinated the animals concurrently due to the prevalence of diseases caused by ticks and mosquitoes. Furthermore, we conducted tests for these diseases and administered immediate treatment if diagnosed. For instance, heartworm resulting from mosquito bites prompted us to initiate a prevention plan to avert illness.”

Oldroyd further expressed, “We are gratified to have positively contributed to such a significant cause for pet owners of Ambergris Caye, particularly since SAGA provides care for numerous strays and animals from individuals who are unable to care for them.”

Oldroyd also shared a story about a neglected dog the Saga Humane Society took in following its owner’s passing. She recounted, “There is a dog named Lozano whose owner passed away in the house, and no one knew for several days and weeks. The dog was emaciated when they eventually realized the absence of his owner. Saga takes in pets like Lozano, and after neutering and vaccination, he remains undernourished. We hope he finds a loving home and leaves this distressing past behind. Its owner had no family or support, and consequently, we aim to assist individuals lacking the financial resources to pay for these services. This is to prevent diseases and ensure their pets are spayed or neutered, thereby curbing further proliferation and providing care for ownerless animals.”

To adopt Lozano, a two-year-old small mixed-breed dog, please visit Saga Humane Society on Sea Star Street in San Pedro. For further details or to obtain an adoption application, call 226-3266 or send a message on Facebook.

This initiative, which has significantly improved the well-being of animals in La Isla Bonita, exemplifies the volunteers’ endeavors as they seek to effect meaningful change within the community. Their efforts have reduced the stray animal population and contributed to a healthier and happier community.