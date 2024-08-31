San Pedro’s Joe Pate wins the 2024 Belize National Cocktail Championship

Island bartender and entrepreneur Joseph ‘Joe’ Pate has once again proven to be one of the best mixologists in the country by winning the 2024 Belize National Cocktail Championship. The championship took place at the Rumors Resort in the Cayo District on Sunday, August 25th. Bartenders from across the country participated in a spirited competition for the title. Three winners were announced after a demanding battle to determine the top bartender. Mercedes Valdez won third place, followed by Imer Mai in second. Taking home the top prize was Pate, who is now preparing to represent Belize at international tournaments in Guatemala and Portugal.

The competition gave each bartender seven minutes to create the best cocktails for the judges to taste. They had to introduce the cocktail to the audience and judges and explain which spirits were the best options for the blends. Pate worked his magic and impressed the judges with his skills. The veteran bartender, the owner of The Alibi Cocktails and Bites in San Pedro, said the competition was another challenge he took pride in, giving his best performance. His golden cocktail, dubbed ‘The Alibi’ in honor of his bar, was a favorite among the judges and event attendees, giving Pate the big win. The competition’s results were announced shortly after it ended. Mercedez Valdez and Imer Mai from Umaya Resort in Placencia won third and second, respectively. Pate was then called up and proclaimed the champion of the 2024 Belize National Cocktail Championship. The organizers thanked all the participants and congratulated Pate.

With his recent victory, Pate is now more determined than ever to prepare for his upcoming international representations. He has qualified to represent Belize at the World Cocktail Championship in Madeira, Portugal, a significant milestone as it marks the first time Belize will be represented at this European competition. Following this, he is set to compete in Guatemala City, Guatemala, in an event featuring bartenders from across Latin America. These upcoming events are not just competitions, but opportunities for Belize to make its mark on the global cocktail scene.

As Pate gears up to represent Belize at these prestigious international competitions, he needs your support. If you are in a position to assist, please reach out to him at 624-1976, email [email protected], or follow The Alibi Belize on Facebook and Instagram at @thealibibz.