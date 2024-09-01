Constance ‘Connee’ Jo Cantrill Obituary

William ‘Bill’ Law was the love of her life, and he was hers as well. Her two ‘little’ dogs Buddy and Nuva also gave her great comfort. When her husband would ask her why she loved him, she would reply, “because you make me laugh.”

Connee was one of a kind who loved life and was a social butterfly with a warm heart and never knew a stranger! She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes only to then share them with friends, especially at the holiday’s when she enjoyed decorating for Christmas both at home and at her second home in Belize. She also collected purses, shoes and jewelry and loved the Mohican River, camping and living in Belize where she loved feeling the breeze blowing in off the ocean.

She loved stars, the moon and was an avid animal lover who supported any rescue shelter, especially Saga Humane society, and Pampered Paws.

Connee was proud of her son who servers in the United States Air Force and went out of her way to support all veterans. She loved to read and was never far away from a tube of ChapStick earning her the nickname of ‘Susie’ (ChapStick).

________________________

Her favorite recording artist is Bruce Springsteen, and her husband would like to include lyrics from the song:

“I’ll see you in my dreams”

“I’ll see you in my dreams, when all our summers have come to an end

I’ll see you in my dreams, we’ll meet and live and laugh again

I’ll see you in my dreams yeah, up around the river bend

For death is not the end, and I’ll see you again in my dreams”

As well as this song:

“Love Letter”

“I took all the sunshine and rain,

all my happiness and all my pain,

the dark evening stars,

and I sent in my letter to you.”