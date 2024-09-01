Linda Carter Obituary



It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Linda Carter, a beloved long-time resident of Ambergris Caye in San Pedro, Belize. Linda, who served as the office manager at Holy Cross Anglican School, was confirmed to have passed away on August 29, 2024, at her home in the Tres Cocos area, north of San Pedro Town. The circumstances surrounding her passing remain unclear, our deepest sympathies go out to her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched throughout her vibrant life.

Linda Carter was born on April 3, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina. Linda was predeceased by her parents Robert B. Watkins and Eileen Dobbins Gurkin and her stepfather Clyde Gurkin. She is survived by her son Barry W. Carter II and daughter Karen Hammond; sister Miki Blumenthal, brother Robert Gurkin and his wife Diane Gurkin; granddaughter Madison Hammond; neice Rebekkah Gurkin and nephews Wesley Gurkin, Austin Blumenthal, Andy Blumenthal, and Chase Gurkin.

Linda’s adventurous spirit was evident from a young age. Raised as an “Air Force Brat,” she traveled the world, living in 29 states and abroad in Germany and Japan. Her love for water sports began in her teenage years, surfing the shores of Hawaii and later becoming a lifeguard in Daytona Beach, Florida. It was here she discovered her passion for scuba diving, a pursuit that would shape much of her life.

After earning her dive master and instructor certifications, Linda made her way to Belize in 1986. Captivated by the beauty of the world’s second-largest barrier reef and the warmth of the local community, she made Ambergris Caye her home. As Belize’s first female dive instructor, Linda pioneered the path for future women in diving.

Linda’s legacy extends beyond her diving accomplishments. Her role as manager of the Pier Lounge, where she was affectionately known as the “Queen of the Chicken Drop,” further cemented her place in the hearts of many. Linda’s life was one of exploration and connection, and she leaves behind a community that will forever remember her zest for life, her stories, and her unwavering spirit. Linda’s energy and warmth were infectious, and everyone who crossed her path soon became a friend.

San Pedro has lost a remarkable soul, and Linda’s absence will be deeply felt. She lived life to the fullest, embracing every experience that came her way. As we bid farewell to this “Wonder”-ful woman, we take solace in knowing that she has found her peaceful resting place, surrounded by the love she so freely gave to others.

A celebration of life will be held in her honor, with details to be announced. Rest in peace, Linda Carter. Your light will continue to shine in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

To help with the costs of her passing including cremation and service, you may donate at the link below. Any excess donations will be provided to Holy Cross Anglican School.

https://givesendgo.com/GD79A?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GD79A