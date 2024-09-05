Belize Home Composting project launched on Ambergris Caye

A significant home composting initiative was launched in Ambergris Caye on Thursday, August 29th. The event occurred from 3:30PM to 5PM at the Lions Den in downtown San Pedro. Recycle Organics, in partnership with the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority (BSWMA) and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), organized the workshop to distribute 200 composting bins and kits to local households as part of the nationwide Belize Home Composting program.

The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) wholeheartedly supported the initiative, highlighting its significance within Ambergris Caye. This effort marks a step towards making an environmental impact in Belize, particularly for the island community of Ambergris Caye. Additionally, it introduced the concept of recycling organics to over sixty island residents. During the initial workshop, the ECCC staff distributed the first 50 out of 200 composting bins and equipment to participants to take home.

ECCC personnel have been hosting similar workshops on home composting in various communities, including Belmopan, San Ignacio, Santa Elena, and Corozal, aiming to provide communities with the necessary tools and knowledge to decrease greenhouse gas emissions and enhance Belize’s climate resilience. “Canada is pleased to support Belize in reducing climate-warming methane emissions from its solid waste sector,” said the Honorable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in a release by Recycled Organics. “Globally, organic waste is the third largest source of methane emissions. Home composting is a cost-effective method that allows families and communities to reduce waste sent to landfills, cutting methane emissions. Canada commends Belize for its leadership in this area. It looks forward to continuing to work with them to help achieve our commitments under the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.”

In Belize, 47% of the waste stream is organic waste, a large portion of which decomposes in landfills, contributing to the country’s production of leachate and methane emissions. Home composting has been introduced as a solution to help reduce the volume of waste sent to landfills and curb harmful greenhouse gas emissions responsible for over 30% of global warming today. Furthermore, implementing home composting initiatives enriches the soil, promotes healthy plant growth, and educates people on sustainable waste management practices.

The Recycle Organics Program aims to assist countries in meeting the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30% by 2030. “Engaging stakeholders at the local and municipal levels is necessary to implement projects in organic waste management, as waste is managed locally,” said the Center for Clean Air Policy (CCAP) Executive Director Allison Bender-Corbett. “We can accelerate Belize’s climate ambition on the ground so the municipalities are ready once the country’s national waste strategy is finalized. This approach fosters synergies and supports the goal of reducing methane emissions from solid waste, contributing effectively to global climate mitigation efforts.”

The program is led by CCAP along with Implement Asur and focuses on policies and projects to promote the sustainable expansion of organic waste treatment technologies. It mainly supports developing countries and Small Island Developing States vulnerable to climate change impacts, collaborating with countries like Belize, Grenada, Guyana, and Saint Lucia.

The Belize Solid Waste Management Authority (BSWMA) staff is actively working to include specific actions in public policy regarding organic waste management within the national strategy and implementation plan. Efforts are underway to develop municipal-level organic waste management plans in collaboration with municipalities, demonstrating a unified commitment to this cause and encouraging public support.

Photos courtesy of Recycle Organics