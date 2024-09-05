Matachica Resort donates to the San Pedro Police Formation

On Tuesday, September 3rd, the San Pedro Police Formation received a Lifan motorcycle from Matachicha Resort. The motorcycle will be assigned to the Tourism Police Unit, patrolling the island’s northern part. This donation was made possible through a collaboration between the resort and Councilor Jose Castellanos at the San Pedro Town Council.

The Deputy Chief of the San Pedro Police Station, Inspector Darwin Serano, was present at the handover of the new asset, which aims to enhance the police force’s work north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye. He thanked Councilor Castellanos and Matachica management for their support and assistance to the island police force.

Councilor Castellanos, a former police officer, said he will continue advocating for community safety. Under his portfolio, which includes neighborhood watch, crime reduction, and policing, the local police force can continue to expect this support. Castellanos said he is working closely with the private sector and lobbying with colleagues and community partners to achieve projects benefiting residents and stakeholders.

The new motorcycle will join the vehicles assigned to northern Ambergris Caye to increase patrolling in different neighborhoods and hotel areas. While this island area is less populated, it houses several high-end beach resorts.

The San Pedro Police Northern Unit has also received support from other properties. In June, the Middle Island Neighborhood Watch, through Castellanos’ efforts, donated a sturdy golf cart. At the handover held at the Portofino Beach Resort, Castellanos mentioned that the next goal was to acquire two motorcycles for the northern police unit. With Matachica’s donation, there is only one more motorcycle to go to the northern police substation.

The northern sub-station opened in February 2023, some ten miles north of downtown San Pedro. It serves as the base for the tourism police and operational units. To report any suspicious activities in the area, call 674-3003.