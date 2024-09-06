Minimum age for legal marriage in Belize to be raised from 16 to 18

At the recent meeting of the Children’s Parliament, participants engaged in discussions and debates about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Bill. Although initially a simulated session, the bill gained traction and is expected to be presented in a formal parliamentary assembly. The National Commission for Families and Children (NCFC) and Women’s Commission have led these efforts and have been facilitating discussions aimed at eradicating child marriages. One of the main proposals is to raise the legal marriage age from 16 to 18.

In a recent media interview, Minister of Human Development Honorable Dolores Balderamos Garcia shared her perspective on the issue of parental consent for marriage. She firmly believes that individuals should not be allowed to marry at the young age of 16 and that the minimum age for marriage should be set at 18. Minister Garcia emphasized the importance of prioritizing the protection of children and young people in society and questioned the reasoning behind permitting marriages for individuals as young as 14 or 15. “As the law in Belize stands now, you can get married in Belize with parental consent, but we don’t believe that parents should consent to somebody getting married at the age of 16. We feel that since marriage is a contract, it should be for 18-year-olds who are considered legal adults. That’s what the campaign is about. It is looking at our society’s norms of the past and saying that not because we did something that way in the past, should we do that now because society is moving more toward protecting children and young people,” said Balderamons.

Additionally, she highlighted the distinction between the legal marriage age and the age of consent for sexual activity in Belize, advocating for maintaining the age of consent at 16 while setting 18 as the minimum age for marriage. Minister Garcia aims to formalize this stance through legislation.

Recent research in Belize has revealed the impact of gender inequality and the belief in the inferiority of women and girls in child, early, and forced marriage and unions (CEFMU). Several factors, including education level, poverty, adolescent pregnancy, gender-based violence, and prevailing gender norms, contribute to the prevalence of CEFMU in Belize.

Belize is committed to ending CEFMU by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. The government has taken various measures to address this issue, including ratifying international conventions and agreements and pledging to raise the minimum marriage age for women to 18. Furthermore, Belize is actively involved in regional initiatives such as the Inter-American System of Human Rights and the Spotlight Initiative, which aim to combat gender-based violence and harmful practices against women and girls.

Significant financial investment has been made to address CEFMU in Belize, with the European Union allocating USD 2 million between 2020 and 2021 to support policy development, institutional coordination, prevention of family violence, and data strengthening for monitoring progress in combating CEFMU and gender-based violence. Shakira Sutherland, Executive Director of the NCFC, stressed the importance of raising awareness and educational initiatives to foster the potential of children. She expressed optimism about the prospective amendment changes in the Marriage Act to address this issue. “It’s a mindset, it’s a cultural thing, it’s a social thing as well, so what we try to do is start with the awareness and the educational aspect of it, and when you share that data, that information, children know that there is a lot of potential ahead for them and then allowing them to expand more on their talent and potential,” said Sutherland.

Thea Garcia Ramirez, Chairperson of The Women’s Commission, highlighted the inconsistency of allowing children to enter into marriage contracts while being ineligible for activities such as voting, purchasing cigarettes, or consuming alcohol. She emphasized the significance of recognizing the damaging impact on individuals’ well-being when coerced into committed relationships at a young age, reiterating the importance of protecting individuals from such harm. During a media interview, she said, “Adults have a hard enough time staying married once they’re married. I don’t know why we should expect children to understand the consequences of a lifelong contract at the age of 15/16; some as young as 13 are being forced or coerced into having a very committed relationship of cohabitation, so it is damaging to a person’s welfare.”

Belize’s Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children, Her Excellency Rossana Briceno, has stated that the proposed change emphasizes protecting the rights of young people and ensuring that marriage decisions are made with full consent and maturity. She encouraged everyone to “advocate for positive change by raising awareness and share the importance of increasing the legal age required for marriage, knowing that it will help to create a pathway for children to grow into their full potential, to dream without limitations, and to pursue their futures on their own terms.”

